Last week was filled with rumors and questions about whether the Wabasha County jail would close and how its potential closure would affect the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center. On Tuesday, the Wabasha County Board voted to keep the jail open despite its current lack of income.

The majority of the community members who attended Tuesday’s meeting spoke in favor of keeping the jail open.

“I have worked in large facilities before. I know firsthand how difficult that is. Having low numbers gives us the ability to do what we do best: care. We care about the inmates, the inmates matter to us," said Shane Heinrich, a shift sergeant at the Wabasha County jail.

Speakers also emphasized that jail populations are down throughout the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Aldes, the secretary-treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 320, attended the meeting and told the board:

“Yes, the jail is going through a period of time where the population is low. It’s because the system works and it’s also because we’re in the midst of one of the greatest crises that we will face in our lifetime, which is COVID-19. Populations are down throughout the entire state.”

A decrease in prison populations has been seen throughout the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Prison Policy Initiative has created a running list of states and communities that are working to decrease the number of individuals in jails and prisons.

For example, Iowa plans to release 482 people from state prisons. This is in addition to 811 individuals who have already been released due to the virus. In Ramsey County, daily book-ins have dropped by about 74% during March and first week of April.

Steps to decrease jail and prison population could result in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The CDC’s guidance for correctional and detention facilities says, in part:

“There are many opportunities for COVID-19 to be introduced into a correctional or detention facility, including daily staff ingress and egress; transfer of incarcerated/detained persons between facilities and systems, to court appearances, and to outside medical visits; and visits from family, legal representatives, and other community members. Some settings, particularly jails and detention centers, have high turnover, admitting new entrants daily who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the surrounding community or other regions.”

Though the majority of speakers during Tuesday’s meeting favored keeping the jail open, there were individuals who wanted to see the jail closed to save taxpayers money.

“This isn’t about COVID. You know it’s maybe a bad time regarding the COVID, people think. But the numbers are low and have been low for a period of time, so this isn’t new," Brian Goihl told fellow commissioners. He represents Wabasha County District 2.

It is estimated that sending inmates to Goodhue County would save Wabasha County about $1.3 million annually.