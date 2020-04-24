RED WING -- A Red Wing man faces firearm and drug charges after a search warrant Thursday, April 23, allegedly turned up dozens of weapons, ammo and grenades that necessitated a call to the St. Paul Bomb Squad.

Chad Vernon Glasby, 39, was being held on $1 million bail Friday on two counts of a felon in possession of firearms, and one count of fifth-degree drug possession. All charges are felonies.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Goodhue County District Court:

Red Wing police executed a search warrant of Glasby’s Birch Avenue residence Thursday morning. Items found during the search included grenades, mortar rounds, several firearms and a 37mm “Blooper” mortar gun, as well as digital scales and a plastic baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad analyzed several items at the scene and determined 20 of them required additional analysis to determine how much high explosives were present.

Glasby, who was not at home during the search, was later arrested in a traffic stop. The arresting officer reported Glasby was sweating despite the temperature being 45 degrees Thursday. Glasby allegedly told the officer he consumed an unknown amount of methamphetamine, and he was subsequently examined at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing before being transported to jail.

Glasby has multiple felony convictions, including fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in April 2019, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for May 6.