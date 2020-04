Update (9:15 p.m. April 24, 2020): Two men were found dead Friday, April 24, in a residence on 840th Avenue in Clifton Township, west of River Falls. The initial call came in after 11 a.m.

There was no threat to the community, according to Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove.

More information will be released pending an investigation, Hove said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.