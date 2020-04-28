Update (11:15 a.m. April 28, 2020): The two men found dead Friday, April 24, in a residence on 840th Avenue in Clifton Township, west of River Falls, were identified by authorities as Craig Tarr, 60, and his son, Amory Tarr, 32.

Amory Tarr called 911 around 11:25 a.m. and stated his father had been shot, according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release. The dispatcher then lost telephone contact with him.

Authorities found the bodies of both men at the residence. There was no threat to the community and no suspects were being sought, according to Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.

River Falls police, St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story.