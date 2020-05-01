James Dallas Jeremiah McMillen, 41, was charged with third-degree assault, a felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault. He could face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the felony charge and up to 90 days and $1,000 for the misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 24, a Woodbury police officer followed up by phone on a report of domestic assault. During the phone call, the victim said McMillen had been physically assaulting her since October 2019, slapping and punching her repeatedly at least every two weeks and sometimes daily, and that she has seen a doctor for the injuries. The victim said McMillen usually punches her in the stomach, back, ribs and neck and has poured hot coffee on her, and that she had visible injuries from an assault that took place April 24. The victim initially said she did not want law enforcement to press charges because she believed it would make matters worse but later changed her mind, saying that she and her children were in a safe location.

When the officer made contact with McMillen, he told the officer he was sorry and that he would cooperate. Upon receiving photos and medical records April 25 that showed visible injuries to the victim's face, breast, left arm, right knee and broken ribs on her right side, law enforcement placed McMillen under arrest. In a conversation with officers, McMillen said a fight had occurred and that he had thrown coffee on the victim, pushed her against a couch and shook her, but said he could not remember hitting her.