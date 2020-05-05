RED WING — Shawn Joseph Nelson, 26, Welch, appeared in First Judicial District Court on May 5 on seven felony charges stemming from a series of incidents May 1.

Nelson is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, ineligible possession of a firearm, two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, theft, motor vehicle theft, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle — all felonies — and criminal vehicular operation with gross negligence.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County:

Red Wing police were called to the Super 8 Motel, 232 Withers Harbor Drive, at 1:43 p.m. May 1, where a victim told police that a man and woman entered his hotel room, pulled out a gun, and took two cellphones, a wallet with credit cards, $1,200 cash, and his car keys. The couple then left in the victim’s car.

The victim knew the defendant because he had worked with him and knew that the woman was the defendant’s girlfriend. The police officer recognized the defendant and then identified Nelson and Selena Wells on the motel surveillance video.

The Red Wing police officer later spoke with a Prairie Island Police Department officer, who drove past Wells' residence about 4:30 p.m. and saw a maroon SUV leaving. He followed the SUV which ran a stop sign at Prairie Island Boulevard and County 18 before turning south. The Prairie Island officer stopped the SUV and called for backup. When help arrived, they approached the SUV and instructed the driver to put his hands out the window and then exit the vehicle. The driver initially complied, but then fled the scene.

The SUV fled south on County 18 reaching speeds of 100 mph. Near the intersection with County 31, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper deployed stop sticks, but Nelson was able to swerve and miss them.

The Red Wing officer who had gone to the Super 8 Motel responded to the pursuit and at Road 46 and Cutler Hill Road placed spike strips in the road. When Nelson drove down the hill, he went into the ditch to avoid the strips and rolled the vehicle onto its top.

Both occupants were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing. Nelson was treated there and Wells was flown via helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

Officers searched the SUV and located items taken from the victim at the Super 8 Motel as well as a firearm and ammunition and clothing seen in the surveillance video.

Nelson was convicted of second-degree aggravated robbery July 31, 2015, according to the criminal complaint.