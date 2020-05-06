RED WING — A 39-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday, May 6, to charges stemming from a police search warrant that allegedly uncovered firearms, methamphetamine and explosives -- prompting a call to the St. Paul Bomb Squad.

Chad Vernon Glasby, of Red Wing, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of possessing ammo or firearms after being convicted of a violent crime and one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession, according to court records.

He was being held Wednesday in Goodhue County Jail on $1 million bail.

Red Wing police obtained a search warrant for Glasby's Birch Avenue residence on April 24. Items found during the search included grenades, mortar rounds, several firearms and a plastic baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad analyzed several items on the scene.

Glasby was later arrested in a traffic stop in Red Wing.

A settlement conference in the case was scheduled for June 17, with a potential jury trial beginning June 29.