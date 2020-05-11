DULUTH -- A man is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting his neighbor late Friday, May 8, in Bayfield County in northwest Wisconsin, authorities said.

Randy Erickson, 62, was arrested on suspicion of killing 64-year-old Michael Kinney in an incident that occurred around 10 p.m., according to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not offer any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, other than to say that it happened near Kinney's residence. Public records indicate he lived on County Highway J, near the Bayfield Town Hall, about two miles directly west of the city of Bayfield, which is about 86 miles northeast of Duluth.

Erickson is listed as living at a neighboring house, and public court records show that he obtained a harassment restraining order against Kinney in 2018.

Bayfield County authorities did not disclose any details of what led up to Friday night's shooting. Chief Deputy Dan Clark only said Kinney was pronounced dead a short time after deputies and emergency medical personnel were summoned to the report of a shooting.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation. Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice crime lab were on scene processing physical evidence and a Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructionist was summoned to assist with documentation.



