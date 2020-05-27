ST. PAUL — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling on the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to arrest and charge the officer who, during a police stop Monday night, knelt on the neck of George Floyd, who died soon after.

At a Wednesday, May 27 news conference, Frey said after seeing a bystander's cellphone video of the incident — during which the officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, and Floyd is heard saying he was unable to breathe — he "can't see coming to a different answer" than charging the officer.

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Frey said. "I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

In a Wednesday statement, the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training called the video "troubling and disturbing," and said the officer's tactic "do not appear to reflect the training that students receive" in police training. Following the police encounter, Floyd was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Frey continued on Wednesday to say that the officer's tactics, which led to Floyd's death, were not "a split-second decision that was made incorrectly."

"There's somewhere around 300 seconds in those five minutes," Frey said. "Every one of which, the officer could have turned back. Every second of which, he could have removed his knee from George Floyd's neck. Every one of which, he could have listened to community around him, clearly saying that he needed to stop. Every one of which, you heard George Floyd himself articulating the pain he was feeling, an inability to breathe."

Frey's call for the officer's arrest and charging followed a late Tuesday night call from lawmakers for transparency and independent oversight into investigations of Floyd's death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Federal Bureau of Investigation have already announced separate probes into the incident soon a video depicting the interaction between Floyd and Minneapolis police officers went viral. The four officers present at the scene were fired Tuesday.

Thousands took to the streets in Minneapolis on Tuesday night to remember Floyd and to protest the Minneapolis Police Department. Demonstrators broke windows of a police precinct building and unoccupied squad cars and a line of officers tried to scatter the crowd by launching chemical irritants and flash-bang devices.

Minnesota Sens Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum on Tuesday night wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman calling for independent oversight of the investigation at all levels.

"While we understand that the facts are still coming to light and that state and local authorities are reviewing the case, we believe that the seriousness of the incident requires additional independent oversight by law enforcement at all levels," they wrote. "We urge you to ensure that all evidence is quickly secured, including all video footage, and to aggressively pursue justice."

Civil rights advocates on Tuesday echoed their call for a transparent investigation of Floyd's death.

“The horrifying video of the killing underscores the immediate need for a thorough, fair and transparent investigation into George Floyd’s death," American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota Executive Director John Gordon said. "The community needs a comprehensive review and the reform of police practices and policies. The officers involved – not just the perpetrator, but also those who stood by and did nothing – must be held accountable.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said its team was "shocked and saddened" by the video.

"We promise a thorough, expedited review consistent with our on-going commitment to justice," the office said. "Every person is entitled to fairness; no person stands above the law."

Members of the state Legislature's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Tuesday called for a full and transparent investigation of Floyd's death and for murder charges to be brought against the officers involved. And they asked that the Republican-led Senate take up legislation that would create a police accountability system, provide counseling to police officers and extend the statute of limitations for wrongful deaths brought on by police officers.

"We fear police brutality has become a de facto accepted policy outcome for Minnesota," the 19 lawmakers said in a news release. "We will continue our efforts to create state laws that bring accountability, greater humanity, and community-centered public safety – all with race equity – towards ending the unacceptable killings of people of color and Indigenous people at the hands of our law enforcement entities."

One member, Rep. Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, on Twitter, asked Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, to take up the proposals this year.

"When we reconvene session let’s pass police accountability legislation, including new ways to investigate, prosecute wrongdoers in uniform," Mariani wrote.