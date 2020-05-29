Protesters march through the streets in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.
Written By: Joe Ahlquist
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com
Windows are boarded up as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Pastor Jeff Nehrbass, of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, grills brats to give away for free as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Free brats are handed out as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people, who appeared to be injured, for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person accused of a stabbing is kept secure by a person with a handgun as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis Police take into custody a person accused of stabbing another as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis Police respond to an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester throws a gas canister back toward Minneapolis Police after police responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person stands on a burned out car near the near the 3rd Precinct as protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
