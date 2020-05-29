Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement Friday reacting to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the statement:

"There was no empathy or humanity in his death. This was not an anomaly. We hear the echo of the words of Eric Garner. We relive the pain of the death of Black Wisconsinites like Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. Frustration and anger about systemic injustices are always justified.

"Folks in Wisconsin should be able to protest peacefully and to report on these events without the fear of being unsafe or arrested. And if you’re exercising that right, please wear your masks and keep social distance as best as you can."

Earlier this week, another Black life was extinguished before our eyes. His name was George Floyd. He was 46. His life matters and his family deserves justice. There was no empathy or humanity in his death. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 29, 2020

The governor's words came after days of protests in the Twin Cities, including reports of looting and structure fires Thursday night and the destruction of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. Other protests were held nationwide in Colorado, California and other states.

A rally was planned for Friday in Milwaukee.

The former Minneapolis police officer shown kneeling on Floyd's neck in a viral video was arrested Friday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement characterized Floyd's death as "torture and murder, under color of law."