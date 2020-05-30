RED WING — Public protests over the death of George Floyd will reach Red Wing on Saturday, May 30.

The Red Wing Police Department said Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday evening of a gathering planned for 2 p.m. Saturday the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center.

The Red Wing Police Department urges community members to stay clear of the area and has made downtown businesses aware of this gathering.

"Coordination and planning for the protection of participants' constitutional rights, while providing for the safety of our community are in place and are the top priorities of the Red Wing Police Department," Chief Roger Pohlman said in a post on the department's Facebook page.

Similar events have popped up across Minnesota since Floyd, 46, of St. Louis Park died Monday night. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after the deadly encounter, during which one officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes as he said, "I can't breathe."

More than a 100 people gathered in Rochester Friday to demonstrate against police brutality and injustice in the death of Floyd.