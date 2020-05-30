ST. PAUL — Speaking to the press late Saturday evening, May 30, Gov. Tim Walz said that Minneapolis and St. Paul were in for a "long night" as law enforcement agencies continue to respond to a metro area reeling from riots sparked by the death of local 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody.

Walz quickly departed from the podium during a news conference broadcast on YouTube, and was followed by other state officials who projected a sense of early optimism over their grasp on the situation. Their remarks came after days of protests over Floyd's death and police brutality writ large, many of which were peaceful, and citywide riots, some of which they blame on groups from outside the region with criminal ties.

Even with an weekend curfew in effect as of 8 p.m., local, county and state public safety agencies have already reported fires and arrests in different parts of the cities. Still, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, head of the Minnesota National Guard, said during Saturday's late night press event that the service branch is "in a position of strength."

Walz had earlier order a full mobilization of the Guard, the first in its history in Minnesota. Guard news releases indicate that approximately 2,500 airmen and soldiers are assisting local authorities this evening. An additional 7,000 to 10,000 may be deployed.

State Department of Corrections commissioner Paul Schnell said that police successfully scattered a group gathered near the Minneapolis 5th Precinct police station and responding to other other small gatherings being reported. Many of the arrests made so far this evening were for curfew violations, though a tweet from the state Department of Public Safety said that it arrested several individuals tonight for gun violations.

Per an executive order Walz signed Saturday, public safety departments from jurisdiction are adding to the numbers of local ones already at work. Schnell and other officials stressed, however, that the night was still young.

"Some of the groups that are here are in it for the long haul," he said.

Prior to nightfall, demonstrators struck a mostly peaceful tone on Saturday. Officials have expressed support for such protests and have gone as far as to condemn the nature of Floyd's death outright.

Floyd, who was black, died Monday evening, May 25 following a confrontation with police officers responding to a counterfeiting incident reported by a south Minneapolis convenience store. Officers located him inside a vehicle matching one described in the initial call to police.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the officer who a bystander captured on video kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd's neck shortly before he died, was fired this week, arrested and charged with murder in the third degree and manslaughter. Walz and others have decried the act as a murder, and a protest that started in Minneapolis briefly boiled over in neighboring St. Paul this week before spreading to other U.S. cities.

Amid the calls for justice reform, however, are widespread reports of destructive behavior. But many communities have rebounded to clean up battered storefronts and buildings under the light of day.

Government officials at the state and local level, including Walz and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, have said repeatedly now they have reason to believe that groups from outside the region and with ties to organized crime may be responsible for looting and riots that were carried out amid protests over Floyd's death in recent days.

State and city officials have been evasive, however, about the source and validity of the intelligence that suggested outside groups are infiltrating demonstrations. Walz said that he still believed the intelligence to be credible but left open the possibility that information collected during arrests made tonight may ultimately suggest otherwise.

A message sent to the DPS requesting more information on claims of outside actors was not immediately returned.

In anticipation of further unrest, more and more local business owners throughout the metro area have responded by boarding up shop throughout the Twin Cities area before nightfall. Major highways leading into the cities were scheduled to close to through traffic beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Though criticism has been leveled at the law enforcement response to this week's more violent events, officials insisted that Saturday night would be different. In addition to a heftier police presence on the ground, Walz said that airborne surveillance methods would be used as well.

This story will be updated.