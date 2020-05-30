HUDSON -- Mayor Rich O’Connor has requested Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to provide National Guard support to the city following ongoing protests and riots in the Twin Cities, saying in an announcement the decision was done as a cautionary measure only.

“This was done strictly out of an overabundance of caution to ensure that in the absolute worst-case scenario we are prepared,” O’Connor said in the statement.

The city is working with St. Croix County and state partners to keep citizens safe.

“The city of Hudson recognizes that there is concern in our community about the unfortunate situation occurring to our neighbors in Minnesota,” O’Connor said.

Hudson is located just across the Minnesota/Wisconsin border along Interstate 94. There have been riots in the Twin Cities since the Monday death of George Floyd; four Minneapolis police immediately lost their jobs Tuesday and one of them has been charged with manslaughter.

Hudson Police Department will have increased presence Saturday night as a precaution. Police Chief Geoff Willems said they are monitoring the situation in the Twin Cities closely.

Hudson had not had any issues as of 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, Willems said.

“The safety of the visitors and residents of the city of Hudson and St. Croix County are our priority and we’re going to do everything to keep that in tact,” Willems said.

Several businesses have boarded up their buildings, and some retail businesses are closing early.

