HUDSON — The former New Richmond man convicted of the shooting death of his teenage son was sentenced Friday, June 5, to more than 20 years in prison.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham handed down the sentence after an hour of emotional courtroom statements from the mother and sister of the victim, 19-year-old Chase Fleischauer.

The family members said he was a kind, optimistic young man and gifted athlete, with dreams of travel and starting a family.

“He looks for the good in everything,” mother April Johnson told the court about her son.

Kayle Alan Fleischauer, 44, was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide in March, along with a modifier for using a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the crime, the maximum allowed by the state.

He also was sentenced Friday to two years in prison and five years extended supervision for a conviction of being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences will be served back to back.

An uncle and two longtime friends addressed the court on Kayle Fleischauer’s behalf. They described him as a loyal person who has been mischaracterized on social media.

Kayle Fleischauer apologized in a brief statement prior to sentencing and said he takes responsibility.

“I have to live without my children every day,” he said. “I am sorry.”

Two theories were presented at trial as to what happened in the New Richmond house in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018. The prosecution presented evidence Kayle Fleishchauer shot and killed his son after a night of drinking that led to some kind of struggle, while the defense argued Chase Fleischauer shot himself accidentally.