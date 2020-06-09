A man from New York state who recently arrived in Wanamingo faces five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred June 1-5, 2020, in Goodhue County.

Igal Moises Rivera-Perez, 21, was booked into Goodhue County jail June 5 on charges of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as failure to register as a predatory offender. All charges are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County:

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Officers investigators interviewed the victim, the victim’s father, and Rivera-Perez. Investigators learned that the victim and Rivera-Perez met in an online chatroom and that the victim and her father drove to New York to bring Rivera-Perez to Minnesota to stay with their family.

Both the victim and Rivera-Perez admitted to having sex in the family’s home, and Rivera-Perez admitted to knowing that the victim was 17 years old, but he said did not believe he was doing anything wrong. Rivera-Perez also told investigators that he is a registered predatory offender and knew he had to register in Minnesota within 10 days of moving and that he planned to do so.

Rivera-Perez was convicted on Feb. 27, 2017, in Rome City, N.Y., of sexual misconduct ii intercourse wthout consent. That offense requires compliance with the predatory offender registration laws.

The specific charges in Goodhue County are criminal sexual conduct in the third degree -- victim age 16-17; criminal sexual conduct in the third degree -- multiple acts; criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree -- victim age 16-17; criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree -- multiple acts; and failure to register as a predatory offender.