HUDSON — Jason J. Berger, a 43-year-old Vadnais Heights resident and former youth coach, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted child sexual assault, attempted child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime during arraignment Friday, June 12.

Charges against Berger stemmed from a sting conducted by St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies. Berger was arrested Dec. 20 at a meeting arranged by him and an undercover officer posing as the victim, following months of emails.

Former coach charged in St. Croix County online sex sting

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff’s office launched an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation Oct. 22 with a fake website profile. Berger contacted the profile three days later, and the undercover deputy told him he was a 15-year-old boy. The contact continued for weeks, with Berger proposing sex acts over email before the Dec. 20 meeting in Hudson.

The complaint states Berger identified himself as a former youth soccer coach.

Berger is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 8 for a pretrial conference.