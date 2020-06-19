CANNON FALLS — A 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital with gun-shot injuries late Thursday and a 45-year-old man was taken into custody, according to Cannon Falls police.

Authorities responded after 11:51 p.m. June 18 to the 100 block of Village Avenue East to a report that someone was shot, according to a news release Friday. A suspect surrendered to police on arrival and was taken into custody.

The person who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Cannon Falls ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.