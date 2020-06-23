RED WING — A former church bookkeeper pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $33,000 over three years.

Theresa Marie Nash, 48, appeared in Goodhue County District Court to conclude her case of felony theft and financial transaction card fraud. Her first appearance was in April 2019.

Nash was a bookkeeper for three years at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing.

According to the criminal complaint, the Red Wing resident raised church officials’ suspicions in April 2018. They soon contacted the police, saying they believed the money taken over time was around $24,000. A financial audit from 2016-2018 found that Nash had $33,063.85 worth of unapproved transactions, court records show.

On Monday, Nash agreed to pay the church $35,913.85 in restitution as part of her plea agreement. Judge Doug Bayley placed her on three years of probation with no jail time, issued a stay of adjudication, and ordered her to write a letter of apology. She also shall not hold any position in which she is responsible for financial accounting or bank deposits.