HUDSON — A suspicious package was reported at the Republican Party campaign office at 121 Second St. at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, according to a news release from Hudson Police Department.

The package was deemed a potential threat and a perimeter was set up around the area. Nearby businesses were evacuated, according to the release.

Other agencies are working with the department to secure the situation.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.