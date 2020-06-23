HUDSON — A suspicious package reported at the Republican Party campaign office on Tuesday, June 23, was identified as safe, according to the Hudson Police Department.

The package was first reported at 121 Second St. at 8:54 a.m.

The package was deemed a potential threat and a perimeter was set up around the area. Nearby businesses were evacuated, according to the release.

With help from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Marathon-Oneida County Explosives Unit, the department identified the package as safe. According to the release, the package was a military-style ammunition container with several wires protruding from it.

"Technicians were able to determine there were unidentifiable items within the container, and it was later determined to be full of miscellaneous materials and never presented a threat to public safety," the release stated.

State Patrol, Hudson Fire, Hudson public works, St. Croix County Sheriff, Marathon-Oneida Explosives Unit, ATF and FBI responded alongside the Hudson Police Department.