Formal charges have been filed in Goodhue County District Court in the June 18 Cannon Falls shooting.

Clint David Nehring, 45, Cannon Falls, faces counts of second-degree assault-substantial bodily harm, second-degree assault-dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety, reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality, user of controlled substances in possession of ammo or a firearm, and fifth-degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 11:51 p.m. Thursday, June 18, officers were dispatched to 115 Village Ave. A woman told the dispatcher that one person had been shot.

Dispatch later stated that Nehring called 911 himself and was cooperating.

Upon officers’ arrival, Nehring walked out of the house with his hands in the air before being handcuffed, searched and placed in the back of the squad car. He was wearing an empty holster. Officers found a gun loaded with a round in the chamber on the kitchen counter.

Nehring is quoted saying, "There's only so much a guy can take, he's coming at me and I've had my ass kicked too many times by him and he's on my property and I wanted him to leave and he wouldn't leave and...that's what happens."

Officers found a man lying in the backyard. He had been shot in the left hand and right butt cheek. The complaint identified the man as M.R.G., age 32.

Officers have responded to 115 Village Ave. five times since February 2020 in relation to incidents involving Nehring, the individual who was shot and a woman identified as K.L.M., 31. The woman lives with Nehring and previously had a relationship with M.R.G., the complaint states.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, but medical staff told police that one of the bullets broke a bone that required surgery.