At approximately 2:16 a.m. on Friday the Cannon Falls police department and Goodhue County sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call that reported the assault of a small child.

When an officer arrived he spoke with the caller who met the officer outside of the residence and reported there had been an argument about keys for a vehicle when the suspect pushed the small child.

The officer started walking to the residence to speak with the suspect when a vehicle started and drove away. The caller stated that the suspect was in the vehicle. The officer left the caller and attempted to stop the suspect, who was already several blocks ahead of the officer.

The officer followed the suspect onto Highway 52 heading north. The suspect pulled in front of a semi so the officer could no longer see the taillights. The officer continued and followed a car that he thought was the suspect. But, when he saw that it was a different car, he ended the pursuit and turned around.

At that point the officer saw the semi had stopped on the shoulder of the highway. The driver reported that the suspect had tried to exit at County Road 86 and lost control, leaving the road.

The suspect was transported by ambulance with what was reported to be non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation of the crash the officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis during an armed carjacking on June 17.

The investigation of the reported assault and fleeing is ongoing and results of the investigation will be sent to the Goodhue County attorney for formal charges.

The Cannon Falls police department is asking anyone that may have information pertaining to this incident to contact the department: 507-263-2278.



