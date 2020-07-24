A high speed chase of an attempted murder suspect ended in St. Croix County early Friday, July 24, on Interstate 94, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began with Woodbury police following an attempted homicide in Bloomington.

Hudson police and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase after it crossed the border on I-94 at 4:48 a.m. St. Croix County dispatch was informed the suspect may be armed and had a history with improvised explosive devices.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph and attempted to ram squad cars, according to a news release.

The vehicle was disabled at milepost 12, east of the Roberts exit in Warren township. The suspect then allegedly fled the vehicle on foot into a cornfield. After a search including several K-9s, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

No information was released about the suspect as of noon Friday.