MINOT, N.D. — The Minot police department and bomb squad responded to a report of an explosion around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, that occurred outside of a home in the southeast part of the city.

No one was injured, and no one has been arrested in relation to the incident, the Minot Police Department said in a news release. The explosion was caused by an "improvised explosive device" and appeared to be a targeted incident, not a random act, police said.

The bomb went off outside of a local residence and caused minor damage to the house, according to the news release. Investigators found an intact explosive device in the area.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the scene is now safe.

Police could not provide specific information about what the explosive was made of or where the explosion occurred in relation to the house, as the investigation of the incident is still in its early stages, said Minot Police Capt. Dale Plessas.