MANTORVILLE, Minn. — Law enforcement is looking for a man who may have attempted to kill another man and dispose of the body in rural Dodge County in Minnesota.

Dodge County dispatch received a 911 call at 3:04 p.m. Aug. 12 from a witness who said they saw a man trying trying to throw a male victim over the side of a bridge and into the water at the Milliken Creek Bridge on Dodge County Road 22. The victim — a 62-year-old Hispanic man from Rochester — was found hiding in a wooded area near the bridge, bleeding from a large laceration across the front of his neck. He was taken to a hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for Rigo Eleazar Lopez Macias, also known as Alejandro "Alex" Torres Lopez, 27, who works at Rochester Cheese under the Alejandro alias. The dispute between the suspect and victim appears to have been drug-related, authorities said.

Macias is a light-skinned Hispanic male, 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen fleeing the scene at the bridge in rural Dodge County driving a gray 2013 Ford Taurus sedan, Minnesota license number ECH680.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports Macias is wanted for first-degree attempted murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200 and ask for Investigator Bob Morris, or email bob.morris@co.dodge.mn.us.