NEW RICHMOND -- Suspects are in custody following the fatal shooting of a New Richmond man Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

The New Richmond Police Department identified the man as 53-year-old Richard Rose, according to a Friday morning news release.

Officers responded to complaints of gunfire and found a man shot. According to the New Richmond Police Department, authorities responded at 9:40 p.m. to the 600 block of West Eighth Street. The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound and officers learned that two male subjects had fled in a white van, the news release stated.

The suspects were located and taken into custody. Their identities have not been released, pending charges.

New Richmond EMS cared for the patient. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, an updated news release said.

"While this remains a fluid active investigation at this time, there does not appear to be any continued danger to the public," Police Chief Craig Yehlik posted on the department's Facebook page.

People who have any information about this case should call 715-246-6667 during business hours or 24/7 at 715-246-6131.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, New Richmond Fire Department and the area ambulance service also responded.

This is a developing story.