STANTON TOWNSHIP -- The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday, Aug 27, 2020, in rural Cannon Falls, Stanton Township.

Cole S. DeGroot, 21, rural Cannon Falls, has been booked into the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder, the department said in a news release Friday morning.

DeGroot is accused of shooting and killing his father, Terry J. DeGroot, 55, rural Cannon Falls, following a disagreement. The incident is under investigation with formal charges pending.

The Goodhue County Attorney’s Office is expected to file the criminal complaint by Friday afternoon, the sheriff's department said.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cannon Falls Ambulance and Fire, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Goodhue County Attorney's and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.