RED WING — A speeding vehicle collided with Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge overnight, causing part of the historic downtown building to collapse.

There were no injuries reported, according to Red Wing police.

Marie Krebsbach, owner of Marie’s Underground Grill and Tap House, witnessed the crash. She was sitting on the patio in front of her restaurant with one of her employees after work when they heard sirens approaching.

“There was a car with three girls in it, stopped at the stop sign, and this car swerved to go around and lost control and ran into the building,” Krebsbach said. “We got up to go over there, and some of the bricks from above the Liberty's sign fell down. Then more of the building fell down.”

She said the girls in the car pulled over to the side of the road and were pretty frightened. She said police arrived on the scene quickly.

Krebsbach said she still can’t believe no one was hurt. And she said she feels sorry for the owners of Liberty's.

"It has been such a difficult year for all businesses with COVID, and now to have this happen. It’s just terrible.”

Authorities were responding Wednesday night, Sept. 2, to a call to remove an unwanted person on 21st Street when they encountered a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed northbound on Bush and Plum streets, according to a Red Wing police Facebook post. The vehicle reportedly proceeded through the intersection of Fourth and Plum streets and collided with Liberty's Restaurant.

The building was evacuated and the driver of the vehicle was apprehended, police said.

American Red Cross volunteers were assisting five displaced adults who live in apartments above the restaurant, according to a news release Thursday.

Streets were closed around the building pending assessment by a structural engineer.

A detour was being set up for traffic on Highway 58 and the Highway 63 slip ramp, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation. Traffic traveling on the Red Wing Bridge from Wisconsin into Red Wing are being routed on the buttonhook ramp to Highway 61.

This developing story was updated 11:03 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020.