RED WING — A Red Wing man was arrested after crashing into the building housing Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge later Wednesday night, Sept. 2, according to court documents.

Donovan Brady Plank, 28, was being held in Goodhue County Adult Detention Center as of Thursday on four charges: DWI, reckless driving, trespassing and failure to obey a traffic control device. The DWI charge is a gross misdemeanor; all other charges are misdemeanors.

READ MORE: 'Then more of the building fell down.' Witness recounts crash that caused major damage to Red Wing downtown restaurant

According to the criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County:

Red Wing police were called to a residence on 21st Street on a “remove unwanted person” complaint. While en route, officers received notice from dispatch that the person had left the residence and was driving on Bush Street. Police encountered the vehicle traveling at speeds of 60-70 mph in an urban area with a speed limit of 30 mph.

Officers observed Plank’s vehicle pass through the intersection of Plum and West Seventh streets without stopping at the stop sign, and continue north on Plum Street to the intersection with Fourth, again not stopping at the stop sign.

Officers reported that Plank nearly collided with another vehicle on Plum Street before turning westbound on Third Street and crashing into Liberty’s. A large amount of debris was on top of the car, but Plank was able to exit the driver’s side window and was placed under arrest.

Police took Plank to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing where he was examined for injuries and a blood sample was taken. After he was cleared by medical personnel, Plank was taken to the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center. Plank gave officers a statement in which he allegedly admitted being at the 21st Street residence and was drinking before driving.

In a previous incident, Plank’s Minnesota driver’s license was revoked on Sept. 2, 2013, for a DWI offense, according to the criminal complaint.