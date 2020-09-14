Daniel Sheppard, 43, is being held in the Ramsey County jail pending formal charges in the death of a man at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 800 block of Lawson Avenue. That is part of St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

St. Paul Police Department also that Krisandra Jenkins, 35, faces charges of aiding an offender. She also was arrested in Red Wing.

Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said that local officers, in coordination with St. Paul Police Department, made a felony traffic stop at Old West Main and Highway 61 Sunday evening. The department turned Sheppard over to SPPD on-scene and they then transported directly to Ramsey County.