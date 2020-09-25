NEW RICHMOND -- Two New Richmond men pleaded not guilty in charges related to the fatal shooting of a New Richmond man in August.

Joshua Michael Cameron and Sovereignty Joseph Helmueller Sovereign, both of New Richmond, have both been charged with multiple counts, including first degree reckless homicide, following the death of 53-year-old Richard Rose on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New Richmond.

Cameron pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges, including first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon, multiple counts of recklessly endangering safety, discharging bodily fluid at public safety work and resisting an officer, in an arraignment on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Assistant District Attorney Erica Ellenwood told Judge Edward Vlack it is going to take time to gather all the evidence, including the autopsy report, body camera footage and more.

Vlack said he wanted to meet again in a month or so to find out what has been received.

A status conference for Cameron is set for Oct. 30.

Sovereign, previously known as Andrew Jacob Helmueller, also pleaded not guilty to all seven charges, including first degree murder as party to a crime with use of a deadly weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, multiple counts of bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon. All of the charges include a modifier for repeat offender.

Vlack denied a request for a modified bail for Sovereign to attend a family member’s funeral.

Ellenwood was against the request. She said the significant time he would face if convicted and his continued escalation in behavior makes him a flight risk. Defense attorney Shirlene Perrin made the request, arguing that Sovereign grew up locally and does not have a history to cause any concerns of flight risk.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Eighth Street found a man shot. Officers applied a tourniquet. The man was transported to Westfields Hospital, where he later died.

Shots were heard in a different apartment, and Rose came out saying he had been shot. Two men, identified as Sovereign and Cameron, left the apartment and the scene in a white van.

The van was located in a parking lot on West Ninth Street. Officers took Sovereign into custody there and began a foot pursuit of Cameron. At one point in the pursuit, Cameron threw a beer can at officers. A stun gun was used after he did not comply with commands, and he was taken into custody. Cameron later repeatedly spit at officers and a spit hood was placed on his head.