RED WING — Police responded before 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, to a report of shots fired in a parking lot near the 300 block of Plum Street downtown, according to a news release.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the east side of the parking lot at 301 Plum Street, the release states. No injuries were reported.

According to an initial investigation:

Police said three vehicles entered the parking lot: a white Honda Civic, white Ford Edge and black Chevrolet Traverse. An argument developed between the occupants of the Ford and Honda. The Honda then reportedly left the parking lot onto Plum Street and shots were fired from the vehicle at the Ford.

All three vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed traveling southbound on Plum Street toward Highway 58.

The shooting appeared to involve only the occupants of the two vehicles, and no shots were directed at the public, according to the news release.

The incident remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this event should call the Red Wing Police Department at 651-385-3155. Tips may also be made anonymously by going online or calling Minnesota Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersmn.org or 800-222-8477. Tips that result in the arrest and prosecution of the suspect may qualify for a $1,000 reward.

Minnesota State Patrol, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Goodhue County Dispatch assisted with the incident.