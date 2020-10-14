A judge in Sawyer County in northern Wisconsin granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday, Oct. 14, blocking for now Gov. Tony Evers administration's COVID-19 emergency order that limits indoor public gatherings to 25% of posted occupancy.

Circuit Court Judge John M. Yackel granted the request filed in a lawsuit brought by the Tavern League of Wisconsin, the Sawyer County chapter of the Tavern League and the Flambeau Forest Inn.

READ MORE: Friday night in a college town during a pandemic, 6 months later | New Richmond council opposes county disease ordinance

The lawsuit names as defendants the state Department of Health Services, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Sawyer County Health Officer Julia Lyons.

The defendants are ordered to come before the judge Monday, Oct. 19, to defend the emergency order from a temporary injunction that could be issued while the case it litigated.

The ruling with statewide implications comes as Wisconsin has struggled in recent weeks to contain growing COVID-19 activity. The state surpassed 150,000 positive cases as of Oct. 13 and set a one-day record for deaths with 34 reported Tuesday, according to DHS. The total death toll in the state was 1,508.

The lawsuit is another in a line of court challenges against the Democratic governor's pandemic response measures. A St. Croix County judge on Monday denied a temporary injunction request in a lawsuit over the statewide mask mandate and extended COVID-19 emergency declaration, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Evers administration’s Safer at Home order in May following a lawsuit brought by the GOP-controlled state Legislature.