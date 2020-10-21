RED WING -- The man accused of killing D'Andre Shawn Hicks in the summer of 2019 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Michael Antonio Reyes, 21, Red Wing, entered his plea Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, to the charge of second-degree murder without Intent - while committing a felony.

"The plea agreement calls for a prison sentence at the high end of the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines range for this offense and for all other charges to be dismissed at the time of sentencing," Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O'Keefe and Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said in a joint press release Tuesday.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 18, 2020 -- one year to the day from when a Goodhue County grand jury handed down a first-degree murder indictment following a lengthy investigation by Red Wing police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The shooting occurred June 25, 2019, outside of a Red Wing gas station and Hicks, 28, of Tampa, Fla., was taken off life support the following day.

Reyes

faced 12 charges in all: first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, threats of violence, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, dangerous weapon-discharge firearm, shooting victim-duty to render aid-assistance, receiving stolen property and possession of ammo/any firearm-adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.

The criminal complaint states that Hicks' half-brother and Reyes got into an argument on June 25. The half-brother told investigators that Reyes wanted to "squash the beef." When the half-brother went to speak with Reyes later that day, Reyes revealed a handgun. When Hicks attempted to cross the street toward his half-brother and Reyes, Reyes began firing and Hicks was struck.

Hicks was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing and then airlifted to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Reyes was apprehended in a Woodbury hotel by law enforcement the day after the shooting.

