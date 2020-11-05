RED WING — A 40-year-old man was sentenced Nov. 4 in Goodhue County District Court to more than four years imprisonment as part of a plea agreement stemming from an April search warrant that prompted a call to the St. Paul Bomb Squad.

Chad Vernon Glasby, Red Wing, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possessing ammo or firearms after being convicted of a violent crime, and was sentenced to 60 months of prison at Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. He also was sentenced Wednesday to 13 additional months to be served at the same time for an unrelated felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession. He received 225 days credit for time already served.

An additional firearm/ammunition possession charge and a fifth-degree drug charge were dismissed.

Red Wing police obtained a search warrant for Glasby's Birch Avenue residence on April 24. Items found during the search included grenades, mortar rounds, several firearms and a plastic baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. The St. Paul Bomb Squad analyzed several items on the scene.

Glasby has multiple felony convictions, including fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in April 2019, according to court records.