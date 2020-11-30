HUDSON -- An undisclosed amount of money was stolen during an early morning robbery at Willow River Saloon in Burkhardt on Sunday, Nov. 29.

St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a robbery in progress at 5:02 a.m. from the County Road A business.

The suspect made contact with an employee who was cleaning the business at the time of the incident. The employee did not appear to be injured.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that had been parked nearby after taking cash from the bar. The suspect is described as a white male about 6 feet tall with a bandana covering his face.

Deputies did not locate a suspect near the scene, and no one is in custody at this time. The sheriff’s office is actively working on the investigation.