HUDSON -- One man died and at least two other people were injured after being stabbed Sunday, Dec. 6. No suspects were in custody Sunday afternoon.

"We believe this incident to have been a targeted attack and do not believe there is a risk to the general public," Police Chief Geoff Willems said in a news release.

Hudson police responded at 1:05 a.m. to a reported stabbing. What officers found were three victims at three downtown locations. All three were transported via ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, the department said. A 26-year-old male died of his injuries. Authorities said they will release his identity after notifying his family.

"Witnesses have described multiple unknown suspects entering a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plates," the news release said.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the case. Allina and Lakeview EMS as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

Late Sunday morning the police department posted on the following on its Facebook page: "Due to an active investigation going on 1st St between Walnut and Locust, we ask the public to stay out of the area until at least noon."

This is a developing story.