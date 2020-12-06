HUDSON --The victim of a fatal stabbing on Dec. 6 in Hudson has been identified.

Cain William Solheim, 26, of New Brighton, Minn., was killed in the incident that occurred at 1:05 a.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Hudson, according to the Hudson Police Department. Two other victims, who have not been identified, were injured and transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Two people of interest are in custody following the incident. Police located the suspect vehicle in the early hours of Dec. 6 in Blaine. The St. Croix County district attorney was reviewing charges.

The investigation was ongoing Monday.

"We believe this incident to have been a targeted attack and do not believe there is a risk to the general public," Police Chief Geoff Willems said in a news release.

Hudson police responded at early Sunday to a reported stabbing. What officers found were three victims at three downtown locations. All three were transported via ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, the department said.

"Witnesses have described multiple unknown suspects entering a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plates," the news release said.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the case. Allina and Lakeview EMS as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

Late Sunday morning the police department posted on the following on its Facebook page: "Due to an active investigation going on 1st St between Walnut and Locust, we ask the public to stay out of the area until at least noon."

This is a developing story.