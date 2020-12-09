HUDSON -- One suspect has been charged in the stabbing that led to one death in downtown Hudson on Sunday, Dec. 6, according to the Hudson Police Department

William Cordell Davidson Jr., 24, of Blaine, Minnesota, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Twenty-six-year-old Cain Solheim of New Brighton was killed in the stabbings, and two more unidentified people were injured and taken to Regions Hospital.

Police said they continue to investigate the level of responsibility of others involved in the case.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hudson Police responded to a stabbing at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at First and Walnut streets. Officers located two victims with stab wounds on First Street. One victim, later identified as Solheim, was located at First Street at Walnut Street. He was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m. at Regions Hospital.

Another victim was located on First Street near Locust Street.

One witness told police that he and his friends had been at Dick’s Bar when they met up with a female friend. He said this woman was with the suspects and drove the vehicle they left in. When the witness left the bar, he bumped into one of the suspects. He apologized and left the bar with one of his friends, and the suspects followed them out of the bar. The suspects began to fight with the two men, kicking one of them repeatedly in the head. One suspect went to their vehicle and got a knife. At this time the witness’s other friends had caught up with them, and the fight with the suspects escalated. During this time, two people were stabbed, and a third was hit repeatedly with a stick.

Three victims were transported to Regions Hospital, two from stabbings and one from being struck repeatedly in the head. Solheim's cause of death was determined to be exsanguination due to multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses told police the subjects were two men, who along with a woman, drove away in the suspect vehicle. Through a crime alert, the suspect vehicle was identified in Blaine, Minnesota. Blaine Police located the vehicle, and the Anoka County Drug Task Force and other officers surveilled the apartment complex. Police served a search warrant for the apartment, and apprehended Davidson and a woman.

A visual inspection of the suspect vehicle showed a red substance believed to be blood and a red smear on the driver’s seat headrest.

Witnesses identified Davidson as being involved in the fight in which two people were stabbed and one was beaten. One victim identified Davidson as the person who struck him with a stick during the fight.