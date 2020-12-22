Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced he would appoint Elizabeth Rohl of River Falls to the Pierce County Circuit Court, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Joseph Boles.

“Elizabeth Rohl will be a tremendous asset to Pierce County on the bench. She brings a wide range of experience with her and, having grown up in River Falls, she knows the community well,” Evers said.

Rohl currently serves as an assistant counsel for St. Croix County, representing the county in court including involuntary mental commitments, termination of parental rights cases, child support enforcement matters and public records compliance. She previously was an assistant district attorney and worked in private practice.

“I am extremely pleased that Elizabeth Rohl has been appointed by Gov. Evers to succeed me as Pierce County Circuit Judge,” Boles said in a news release. “I am certain that she will serve the citizens of Pierce County with a high degree of dignity, respect for the rule of law, and respect for each and every individual who appears in her court. Elizabeth Rohl is an outstanding choice to serve as circuit judge.”

Boles was sworn in back in June 2010.

“I am honored and grateful that Gov. Evers has selected me to fill Judge Boles seat,” Rohl said. “Judge Boles is irreplaceable, but I am looking forward to serving the people of Pierce County and doing my best to live up to that legacy. I am committed to upholding a judicial system that is fair and unbiased and will strive to make a positive impact on our community.”

Rohl graduated River Falls High School before earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She earned her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law.