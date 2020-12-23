HUDSON -- Two additional suspects remain at large in the Dec. 6 Hudson stabbing incident that left one man dead, according to police.

Latrell S. Cole, 27 of St. Paul and Shontez Donzell Cole, 21 of Edina, have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both felonies, according to a news release Wednesday, Dec. 23. The two also were charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

A warrant has been issued for both of their arrests.

One other person, William Cordell Davidson Jr., 24, of Blaine, was previously charged in the case.

The Hudson Police continue to investigate the case that killed 26-year-old Cain Solheim and sent two others to the hospital.

