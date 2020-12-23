ST. PAUL -- Two days before Christmas, St. Paul marked a grim milestone when a 2-year-old was killed in a shooting in the city’s North End.

The homicide was the 34th of the year in St. Paul, tying the city’s record, which was set in 1992.

Officers were called to a Rice Street apartment between Winnipeg Avenue and Atwater Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An officer reported there might have been three teenagers at the scene, according to an emergency radio transmission.

St. Paul’s homicide victims this year have ranged from 4 weeks to 61-years-old, with the average age being 30. The child who died Wednesday was the second youngest. In April, a man was charged with murder and accused of throwing his crying infant son on the floor.

This is the first year that St. Paul has surpassed 200 people shot, according to the police department, and 28 of the homicides have been shootings.

People have been arrested or charged in 30 of the killings this year, St. Paul police said.



