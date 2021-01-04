SOMERSET -- Police responded to an armed robbery at Holiday Gas Station Main Street in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 4.

Police responded to the 12:38 a.m. report and learned a suspect had entered the store, shown a knife and demanded cash, according to a post on the Somerset Police Department page.

The suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Police Department and the New Richmond Police Department conduct a search that included K-9 patrol.

A knife was recovered near the scene, but no suspect was located.

The Somerset Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 715-247-3319.