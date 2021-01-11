Crystal Lynn Guajardo, 42, Red Wing, and Cain Robert Kirchner, 24, Faribault, were arrested on second-degree burglary charges.

According to a criminal complaint:

Police reported to Grandview Trailer Court, 1003 Cottonwood Ave. Unit 48. Guajardo walked out. When officers asked her if there was another person in the home, she claimed she was the only person.

Kirchner, Guajardo’s son, has a felony warrant for his arrest in Wabasha County and a male matching his description was seen through a window at the residence. The homeowner said Guajardo and Kirchner were not allowed in the residence; they were arrested.

After a sweep of the home, a window frame in the back part of the home was found to be broken.

The homeowner initially contacted police after a third party said the home was being burglarized. That individual told police officers that Guajardo had called to ask if this person was interested in anything from the home. Guajardo told the third party that a bag of jewelry was inside the home and she would sell it to them at a cheap price. Guajardo also said a motorcycle was on the property and the title was inside the home.

Officers found a small bag of jewelry on Guajardo’s person.

Guajardo and Kirchner were transferred to the Goodhue County Jail shortly after midnight on Jan. 9. Both appeared in Goodhue County Court on Jan. 11.

Guajardo is being held on $25,000 bail with no conditions, $2,500 bail with conditions. Her next appearance in court will be on Jan. 27.

Kirchner is being held on $50,000 bail with no conditions, $5,000 bail with conditions. His next appearance in court will be on Feb. 3.