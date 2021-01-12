SOMERSET --- One suspect has been charged following two armed robberies on Monday, Jan. 4, in Somerset.

Beaudee A. Smith, 18, Somerset, was charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, both felony counts, as well as misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police responded to the first report of armed robbery at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 4 at Holiday Gas Station on Main Street, according to a release from Somerset Police Department. They learned a suspect had entered the store, shown a knife and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. A search for the suspect was unsuccessful, but a knife was found near the scene.

Police were again called for a report of an attempted armed robbery at 10:13 p.m. at Speedway Gas Station on Main Street. The suspect fled this scene before obtaining any cash. He was later located and taken into custody.

Smith will next appear in court Jan. 27 for arraignment.