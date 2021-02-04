RIVER FALLS — Four people — two city residents and two Minnesotans — face nearly a dozen combined felony charges stemming from an alleged drug house on Bartosh Lane, just up the block from Rocky Branch Elementary School.

Police were called to the residence in May 2020 on a report of a drug overdose. Responding officers reportedly observed multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain sight, including a digital scale and empty pill capsules, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 17, 2020, in Pierce County Circuit Court.

Kyle Randy Schultz, 23, of St. Paul, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute THC and designer drugs near a school and receiving stolen property.

Allysa G. Veilieux, 25, and Megan Ann Brophy, 26, both of River Falls, were charged with conspiracy to commit maintaining a drug trafficking place and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver/distribute THC and designer drugs near a school.

Brittany Marie Wright, 27, of Stillwater, Minn., was charged with possession with intent to deliver/distribute designer drugs near a school.

All charges are felonies. The modifier for occurring within 1,000 feet of a school can increase prison time by five years.

The co-defendants had initial court appearances in January. Additional hearings are scheduled for this month at the courthouse in Ellsworth.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities entered an upstairs bedroom at 1201 Bartosh Lane No. 2 the morning of May 15, 2020, to find Schultz unresponsive and laboring to breathe. Wright allegedly told police she and Schultz took molly, a slang for the drug MDMA, the night before. EMS was called and Schultz eventually regained consciousness.

Police observed drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, as well as a safe with a loaded revolver on top of it. A search warrant was drafted and police seized phones, a video camera and more than $19,000 in cash.

One of the officers observed multiple children playing in nearby driveways and riding bikes in the neighborhood. The residence is approximately 955 feet from Rocky Branch Elementary.

A search of the seized phones turned up multiple text messages allegedly discussing a drug sale operation. The seized video recordings also show multiple suspected drug deals out of the residence.

