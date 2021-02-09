HUDSON -- All three suspects charged in the fatal December stabbing in downtown Hudson are now in custody, according to a Feb. 9 update from Hudson Police Department.

Cain William Solheim, 26, of New Brighton was killed in the Dec. 6 stabbing, and two other victims were transported to Regions Hospital.

Three Minnesota men have been charged with first-degree homicide and attempted first-degree homicide, as well as battery and disorderly conduct.

William Cordell Davidson Jr., 24, has made his initial appearance in court. A bail hearing for the Fridley man was scheduled for Feb. 9.

Shontez Donzell Cole, 21, of Edina is set for his first court appearance on Feb. 23.

Latrell S. Cole, 27, of St. Paul has not yet scheduled to appear in court.

Hudson Police thanked Blaine, St. Paul, Minneapolis and Bloomington police departments as well as the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.

Police ask that anyone with video of the Dec. 6 incident call Detective Lundberg or Sergeant. Schultz at 715-386-4771.