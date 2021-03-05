HUDSON — A Minnesota man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, March 4, following a report of a motorist pointing a handgun that led to a brief pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities responded 2:26 p.m. to a report of a driver in a silver Dodge Caravan displaying and pointing a firearm at a motorist, according to a State Patrol news release. The vehicle was located on Interstate 94 at mile marker 8 near Hudson.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle at the U.S. Highway 12 exit. Though the vehicle stopped temporarily, the driver allegedly fled in the vehicle when authorities ordered him out. The driver stopped a second time after a brief pursuit and was taken into custody, according to the news release. State Patrol alleges that a firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Jacob D. Koltz, 28, from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was charged with:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety,

Two counts of endangering safety with a dangerous weapon,

disorderly conduct, and

Felony fleeing.

Koltz also was issued citations for speeding (90 mph in a 70 mph zone) and operating without a license. He was booked into the St. Croix County Jail.

St. Croix County Sheriff Department assisted with the investigation.