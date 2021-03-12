RED WING — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit has been investigating drug problems with the assistance of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team. In connection with this investigation, a search warrant was executed Wednesday, March 10, on the 1100 block of South Park Street.

Two individuals were taken into custody:Angel Olszewski, 22, Red Wing, and Christian Donno, 18, Welch. According to the sheriff’s department, both are being held on the charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance with further charges pending.

The department that that the search warrant resulted in the following items being seized: 454.45 grams marijuana, 81.58 grams MDMA (ecstasy/molly), 4.96 grams cocaine, 310.3 grams mushrooms, 628 LSD dosage units, $10,051 in cash and two handguns.

The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team assisted with execution of the search warrant, along with the Red Wing Police Department.

This is a developing story.