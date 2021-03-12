RED WING — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit has been investigating drug problems with the assistance of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team. In connection with this investigation, a search warrant was executed Wednesday, March 10, on the 1100 block of South Park Street.

Two individuals were taken into custody:Angel Olszewski, 22, Red Wing, and Christian Donno, 18, Welch. According to the sheriff’s department, both are being held on the charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance with further charges pending.

Angel Marco Olszewski, photo provided by Goodhue County sheriff department
Angel Marco Olszewski, photo provided by Goodhue County sheriff department
Christian De Donno, photo provided by Goodhue County sheriff department
Christian De Donno, photo provided by Goodhue County sheriff department

The department that that the search warrant resulted in the following items being seized: 454.45 grams marijuana, 81.58 grams MDMA (ecstasy/molly), 4.96 grams cocaine, 310.3 grams mushrooms, 628 LSD dosage units, $10,051 in cash and two handguns.

The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team assisted with execution of the search warrant, along with the Red Wing Police Department.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

This is a developing story.